A Rockmart High School student will be heading onward to the Future Business Leaders of America's national competition this summer with a third place finish during the organization's state convention.
Senior Montana Barber took third place for Future Business Leader in Georgia during the convention held on March 22 through March 24.
It wasn't an easy task to get to near the top of the state. Barber first had to submit a resume and letter of application for the event, then joined others in an objective test over business knowledge that included several topics such as FBLA Organization, Bylaws, and Handbook; National Competitive Event Guidelines; National Publications; Creed and National Goals; Business Knowledge that included Accounting, Banking, Law and more.
Barber is the Chairman of the Run at the Rock Color Run/Walk committee and she has recently received an FBLA Community Service Award for completing 500 Community Service Hours.
She has received numerous awards on the Region level, the Future and Business FBLA Business Achievement Awards and the FBLA Statesman Award, and received numerous honors at Rockmart High School and is a member of the Marching Band and Soccer team.
Her parents are Danielle and Jessie Barber.
Barber will advance to National competition in June in San Antonio, Texas.
Overall, the Rockmart High School FBLA chapter did well at state too. The group was awarded fourth place in the state at the conference for their March of Dimes Fundraising efforts.
All the proceeds from the Run at the Rock Color Run/Walk sponsored by RHS FBLA last May was donated to the March of Dimes which is a National Service Partner with FBLA.
This year's Run at the Rock will be held this year on April 27 with the proceeds being donated to the Rockmart Homeless Initiative for this year's event.