The Rockmart Farmers Market has a new manager at the helm of the organization after they hired Melinda King to take on the role.
King holds the title of Market Manager for the weekly farmer's market in downtown Rockmart, where she'll help organize current vendors and recruit new ones to take part in providing fresh produce and other products around the county.
She comes to the market already with experience already in one side of the equation: growing the products for sale.
King and her husband live in Cedartown where they have a hobby farm and raise their four children.
"She has volunteered with us in the past and shares the same passions as our market and vendors," the Farmer's Market posted on Facebook.
Look for King at the Thursday market from 2 to 5 p.m. next to the Silver Comet Trailhead in downtown Rockmart. Find more information about becoming a vendor, what fresh produce is in stock, using SNAP at the Farmers Market, cooking classes and more at rockmartfarmersmarket.com, or at https://www.facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarket.
Vendors currently bringing produce to the market include Beehaven, That Foreign Chick's Bakery, Dewey's Sweet Treats, South Marble Coffee House, Footehills Farmhouse, Morning Glory Farm, Five Cedars Farm, Sand Creek Farm, Quiet Acres Sustainable Farm, Pecan Acres Homestead, Fritzgerald Fruit Farm and Timberland Farm.
The spring lineup of produce available includes strawberries, asparagus, garlic scapes, radishes, lettuce, kale, carrots, beets, spring onions, fresh and dried herbs, peanuts, fresh meats (lamb, beef and pork), eggs, goats milk, and honey. We will also have plants, baked and canned goods, breads, granola, pancake mix, jams, jellies, fried pies, lip balms, and soaps.