The state of local industries affects everyone, so Rockmart Farmers Market Executive Director Shonna Kirkpatrick invites any and all to attend the annual stakeholders meeting where she plans to highlight the positive impact the market, local food and the farmers have on the community.
“The meeting will be a gathering of people who have an interest,” Kirkpatrick explained. “An interest in our local economy, local agriculture, local food and the impacts they have on local health. A meet-and-greet with appetizers from local producers will be followed by a presentation about the Rockmart Farmers Market and the positive impact it has had on our community and the goals for the future.
She added that “a question and answer session will follow.”
Those interested in attending can visit The Arts Theatre at Rockmart’s 116 E. Elm St. on May 24. The meet-and-greet is slated for 6:30 p.m.; the presentation is set to begin at 7 p.m.
See the market’s impact early can visit the Rockmart Farmers Market every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. on Water Street.
Many appetizers being served at the stakeholders meeting will be provided by market vendors.
More information about products, classes, and much more can be found at www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com.
“Come learn about the mission of the farmers market and how it helps to ‘grow our community one seed at a time,’” Kirkpatrick said.