The Rockmart Farmers Market is embracing the new season and their own changes with a seasonal grand opening on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Alongside the usual market items, locals are invited to participate in rock painting, a bounce house, a wellness test with Floyd Medical Center, and more.
The events will be free, and some of the vendors will have special products or activities for those interested.
While the market is held year-round, the grand opening is meant to embrace summer and draw attention to the various vendors and services present. Melinda King was also recently brought on as the new director, so there are internal changes being celebrated as well.
“We hope to kick off the market season and give our customers a treat,” the market's Louanna Hughes said. “We want them to be excited about what our vendors have to offer and make us a regular stop in their shopping week.”
The changes to the market doesn't mean popular items will be going away. Whether looking to take home vegetables or meats, the double SNAP feature means patrons can double EBT up to $50 for more food at half the cost.
While not available for made to order foods, the program makes sure those in need can stock up on plenty of essentials while also making sure local farmers can keep producing.
Cooking classes are still being held regularly, and the latest course was all about Indian food. Those interested in signing up for future lessons can visit http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/upcoming-classes. More information about the market and its happening can be found at https://www.facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarket/.
“We hope to encourage local customers to depend on our regular vendors for their needs and continue to shop with us,” Hughes added.