The Rockmart Farmers Market held their final gathering downtown for 2019, and while it will naturally return in the days to come, locals will have to wait until January 16 before picking up their favorite produce, meats, and sweets from the vendors.
The delay comes from the regularly scheduled three-week holiday break, but the market will return to its year-round schedule until next Thanksgiving.
Rockmart Farmers Market Director Melinda King ensured locals that, despite the year changing, the market will offer the same services that patrons have come to love – with some minor exceptions.
The Holiday Market event saw its end on December 19, so the crafts and décor vendors who've been with the market since October won't be returning in January. There may be some spring and summer produce available, but many of the farmers who return after the break will be offering winter produce and other seasonal goods. There are also plans to include live plant vendors when the weather allows it, so regulars can look forward to new items.
Customers will still be able to take advantage of the Georgia Fresh for Less Program through Wholesome Wave Georgia, but the program has been slightly amended. The market will still double food stamps spent up to a certain amount, but the tokens now come in two forms.
“For each dollar they spend, they get a regular token that can be spent on any item normally allowed,” King explained. “Then when we double, they get these tokens that can only be spent on fruits and vegetables.”
Those interested in doubling EBT can do so at the front table of the market.
Also, new vendors are being recruited year-round. There is a small fee to participate, but those looking to make some extra money off their food are welcome to apply. Application details, as well as extra market information, can be found by visiting http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/.
Locals can also use that site to speak to King about becoming a volunteer. The market hasn't held a cooking class in some time, but the group is still interested in teaching youth the ins and outs of cooking and kitchen safety. Those interested in filling that role are urged to reach out.
After returning, locals can expect regular updates on the market's various social media pages. King mentioned that the group recently began using their Twitter again, so there are plenty of options for staying up to date with what local farmers are doing.
“We post market previews every Wednesday,” King said. “They can see which vendors and products will be here if they're looking to save some time.”
Those interested in following can do so by visiting https://www.facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarket/ or https://twitter.com/RockmartFarmMkt.
The market will keep its winter hours until around April, but locals can visit every Thursday from 2 through 5 p.m. starting January 16.