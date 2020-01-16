The Rockmart Farmers Market is set to have its first market of 2020 starting tomorrow, January 16. The business has been closed the past few weeks for the holidays, but it will now return to its year-round schedule until next Thanksgiving.
Those interested in picking up any of the various meats, produce, or homemade bakery goods can visit downtown Rockmart from 2 through 5 p.m. every Thursday. The market will extend its hours to 2 through 6 p.m. later in spring when there's more daylight to work with.
A full list of vendors and products can be found by visiting http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/, and weekly previews are posted to the group's Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarket/ for those looking to plan their visits.
The market will largely stay the same as last year, but there are a few changes. The Holiday Market event saw its end on December 19, so the crafts and décor vendors who've been with the market since October won't be returning until next winter.
There may be some spring and summer produce available, but many of the returning farmers will be offering winter produce and other seasonal goods. There are also plans to include live plant vendors when the weather allows it, so regulars can look forward to new items.
Customers will still be able to take advantage of the Georgia Fresh for Less Program through Wholesome Wave Georgia, but the program has been slightly amended. The market will still double food stamps spent up to a certain amount, but the tokens now come in two forms.
Regular tokens can be spent on any EBT eligible items, but the other tokens doubled can be spent only on fruits and vegetables. Those interested in doubling EBT can do so at the front table of the market.
The market has also started using its Twitter again, so those interested in updates can follow https://twitter.com/RockmartFarmMkt.