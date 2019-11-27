The Rockmart Farmers Market is now on hiatus for their regularly scheduled Thanksgiving break, so Polk shoppers looking to stock up on produce, meats, or other locally prepared foodstuffs will have to wait a bit longer before visiting their favorite vendors.
This two-week break will later be followed by a three week Christmas break, but patrons can rest assured that the market will return to its usual year-round schedule later this winter.
In the meantime, updates about the market and its scheduling can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarket/.
Returning later in January means more winter produce should be available, so lovers of broccoli, Brussels Sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, celery, sweet potatoes, pears, and more can visit Water Street from 2 through 6 p.m. on the day of its return-- and every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. afterwards. Patrons should note that the market's holiday specific hours are 2 through 5 p.m.
Customers will also still be able to take advantage of the Georgia Fresh for Less Program through Wholesome Wave Georgia. The programs doubles food stamps up to $50 at the market, so customers can get more food at half the cost.
The tokens can't be spent on certain items, but the extra money goes a long way towards stocking pantries and helping locals farmers continue to produce their goods.
While the market has taken a hiatus from cooking classes, Farmers Market Director Melinda King expressed interest in recruiting a volunteer to host future courses. Those interested in teaching local youth the ins and outs of cooking healthy dishes can speak with the director at the market or by contacting her through the website.
Also, new vendors are being recruited year-round. There is a small fee to participate, but those looking to make some extra money off their food are welcome to apply. Application details, as well as extra market information, can be found by visiting http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/.