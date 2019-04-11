There's no secret that spring is here, and that means the Rockmart Farmers Market is in full swing with all of the seasonal produce, meats, sweets, and treats locals could ask for.
The season may have changed, but the market is still every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. on Rockmart's Water Street.
“Strawberries are in season and now at market,” market member Heather Davis shared. “In addition to those delicious berries, we will have lamb, pork, beef, eggs, goat milk, goat milk soaps, delicious local honeys and honey products, seasonal veggies, jams, jellies, other canned and pickled goods, fresh and dried herbs, a variety of aromatic South Marble Street teas and coffees, thoughtfully made natural bath and body products, and yummy baked and fried sweets.”
Whether looking to take home vegetables or meats, the double SNAP feature means patrons can double EBT up to $50 for more food at half the cost. While not available for made to order foods, the program makes sure those in need can stock up on plenty of essentials while also making sure local farmers can keep producing.
It may be warm in the spring, but locals can avoid dehydration by visiting the South Marble Coffee House booth. The business began selling products alongside the farmers, and a variety of cool teas and coffees are available nearly every week.
The changing of the season also means the monthly cooking courses will see updated recipes to fit the weather. The last class saw youth learn the ins and outs of making crisp salads and creamy soups. Students can usually join for a fee of $5.50, but scholarships are available for those who apply. More details can be found at http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/upcoming-classes.
While most farmers markets have an entity overseeing them and supplying funds, Rockmart's does not. Operating itself puts a financial strain on the business, but sponsorship opportunities mean there are new ways for companies and individuals to get involved with the market and its mission.
Spring is often seen as the season of new beginnings, so those interested in taking a step forward with their business can visit for more information on becoming a sponsor http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/find-us/.
The Rockmart Farmers Market is known for hosting several other events and activities throughout the year, so patrons are urged to check in around different holidays and seasons to see what's happening. Two notable examples are the annual winter Holiday Markets that invite craft makers and other artists downtown to sell their goods and the annual Farm to Table event that gives locals a chance to dine on homemade foods with other citizens in the comfort of downtown Rockmart.
More information about the market and its happening can be found at https://www.facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarket/.