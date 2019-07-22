The holidays are coming early to the Rockmart Farmers Market that plans to hold a special “Christmas In July” event during their next weekly market on Thursday, July 25 from 2 through 6 p.m. Alongside the normal produce, meats, and sweets available, free snow cones will be offered to kids alongside any purchase.
“Embrace Hospice is going to be here with their snow cone machine,” Market Director Melinda King said. “We’re going to be offering free snow cones to kids with at least one purchase from the market. Hopefully our vendors will join in the holiday spirit.”
King mentioned she may bring some holiday decorations, but the event is primarily designed to raise awareness about the upcoming holiday markets. During the winter, the market invites artists, craft makers, and other creatives to bring homemade goods to Water Street.
The group is already taking applications, so those interested in selling works of their own can find more information by visiting http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/. Additional market news and updates can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarket/.
Patrons can still take advantage of the Georgia Fresh for Less Program through Wholesome Wave by doubling food stamps up to $50 at the market. This means customers can get more food at half the cost, and it goes along way in helping local farmers.
While the market has taken a hiatus from cooking classes, King expressed interest in recruiting a volunteer to host future courses. Those interested in teaching local youth the ins and outs of cooking healthy dishes can speak with King at the market or by contacting her through the website.
Also, new vendors are being recruited year-round. There is a small fee to participate, but those looking to make some extra money off their food are welcome to apply. Those interested in purchasing from the current vendors can visit Water Street every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m.