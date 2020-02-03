The Rockmart Farmers Market is still going strong since returning earlier on January 16, and it will continue every Thursday in downtown Rockmart until their next scheduled break during Thanksgiving. While the market is largely the same as last year, the winter season has had an influence on the products available at the market.
The latest market featured vendors Beehaven, Morning Glory Farms, That Foreign Chick's Bakery, Sand Creek Farm, and Spreading Oaks Farm who sold everything from locally produced honey to cauliflower and beets. Winter produce is strongest now, so those looking for warmer season goods like tomatoes will have to wait a bit longer when spring and summer produce farmers return.
The market was also joined by newer vendor Robert's Sweet Treets who recently began selling fried pies, fried pickles, and various other canned goods. Those with a sweet tooth have a new option to satisfy their cravings, and That Foreign Chick's Bakery also regularly sells bakery goods such as apple strudel, ginger snaps, and much more.
A complete list of vendors, as well as the weekly market preview, can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarket/. The market has also started using its Twitter again, so those interested in updates can follow https://twitter.com/RockmartFarmMkt.
Regardless of what customers want to buy, they will still be able to take advantage of the Georgia Fresh for Less Program through Wholesome Wave Georgia. The program has been slightly amended, but the market will still double food stamps spent up to a certain amount. Regular tokens can be spent on any EBT eligible items, but the other tokens doubled can be spent only on fruits and vegetables. Those interested in doubling EBT can do so at the front table of the market.
Again, those interested in these vendors and more can visit downtown Rockmart from 2 through 5 p.m. each Thursday. The group sometimes meets inside the Silver Comet Trailhead during bouts of heavy rain or cold, but those instances will be noted on the market's web pages.