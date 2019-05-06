The Rockmart Farmers Market may be held year-round, but the team's recent grand-opening worked to celebrate the new season while highlighting the vendors and programs that return each week.
The usual meats, produce, and treats were available, but locals were also invited to participate in a slew of free activities.
While parents shopped, children could be seen painting rocks, burning energy in the bounce house, and planting seeds of their own.
A Wellness Tent from Floyd Medical Center gave those interested a chance to check their blood pressure and participate in other preemptive health screenings, and a full set of vendors meant there were products for everyone.
The activities won't be returning every week, but locals can look forward to shopping from the vendors every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. on Rockmart's Water Street. The new season means new products, and the May 2 grand-opening was meant to highlight just that.
“We hope to kick off the market season and give our customers a treat,” the market's Louanna Hughes said. “We want them to be excited about what our vendors have to offer and make us a regular stop in their shopping week.”
Currently, patrons can find almost any kind of in-season produce, grass-fed beef, bakery goods, honey, mushrooms, pimento cheese, soaps, candles, and much more. A full list of vendors is available by visiting http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/vendor-list-blog.
Summer is set to begin on June 21, and the new season means it won't be long until produce like tomatoes, zucchini, peaches, eggplant, blueberries, cucumbers, and summer squash make their way to your plate.
The Market is embracing some changes, but popular programs and events aren't going anywhere. In partnership with Wholesome Wave Georgia, patrons can still double SNAP up to $50 at the market.
This means customers can take home more food, and while not available for certain products, those in need can stock up on plenty of essentials while also making sure local farmers can keep producing.
Cooking classes are still being held regularly, and the latest course was all about Indian food. Those interested in signing up for future courses can visit http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/upcoming-classes. Each class is typically $5.50, but there are scholarships available for those in need.
The market currently operates under the sponsorship of Floyd Medical Center, but other companies such as Walmart and Pro-Scapes donated items to make the event successful. Those interested in keeping up to date with the hospital's happenings can visit https://www.facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarket/ for more information.