The holidays came early to the Rockmart Farmers Market that held a special “Christmas in July” event during their latest weekly market. Christmas decorations, snow cones, and other events were set up to give locals a chance to cool off and take home some fresh produce in the process.
Free snow cones were offered with at least one purchase from the market’s vendors, and youth could be seen playing with bubble machines and talking with vendors. Hundreds of locals stopped by, but the holiday theme was primarily designed to raise awareness about the upcoming holiday markets.
During the winter, the market invites artists, craft makers, and other creatives to bring homemade goods to Water Street.
The group is already taking applications, so those interested in selling works of their own can find more information by visiting http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/. Additional market news and updates can be found by visitinghttps://www.facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarket/.
Patrons can still take advantage of the Georgia Fresh for Less Program through Wholesome Wave by doubling food stamps up to $50 at the market. This means customers can get more food at half the cost, and it goes a long way in helping local farmers.
While the market has taken a hiatus from cooking classes, King expressed interest in recruiting a volunteer to host future courses. Those interested in teaching local youth the ins and outs of cooking healthy dishes can speak with King at the market or by contacting her through the website.
Also, new vendors are being recruited year-round. There is a small fee to participate, but those looking to make some extra money off their food are welcome to apply. Those interested in purchasing from the current vendors can visit Water Street every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m.