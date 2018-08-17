With everything from pride to bragging rights on the line, Rockmart and Cedartown have been prepping for their annual football match in creative ways.
It might be too late to practice new plays, but Rockmart's team got a last minute morale boost with this year's Beating of the Bulldog.
Bat in hand, players took turns swinging on the paper mâchè dog while the band, cheerleaders, and fans roared in applause. The event has historically has seen the bulldog roasted in a bonfire, but the team opted for the safer, quicker method during the Aug. 16 event.
The game is definitely the main event, but beating up the Bulldog each year has just as much history. Tonight's kickoff is at 7:30 p.m., and the Yellow Jackets host the season-opening rivalry match-up. Tickets will be sold for $5.
With the Bulldog left unrecognizable, the team shifted focus and joined the crowd in the Rockmart High Alma Mater before dispersing and getting ready for their big event.