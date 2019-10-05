Both Halloween and Christmas are here early thanks to the Rockmart Farmers Market that recently began its annual Holiday Market. Alongside the regular produce, meats, and sweets available, vendors selling crafts, art work, and jewelry will be present too.
The tradition is typically held later in November, but locals are being given an extra month to stop by and buy. Shai's Creations and Owl Always Love You are the first holiday vendors of the season, and those interested in picking up some of their jewelry, hand-stitched Christmas ornaments, wooden and clay Halloween decorations, and other products can visit downtown Rockmart every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m.
The market has their scheduled winter break coming up in December, but in the meantime, there are still vendor slots open. Those interested in applying can find more information by visiting http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/holiday-market-vendor-application.
Those looking to take home some food can still look forward to vendors such as That Foreign Chick's Bakery, Sand Creek Farm, Morning Glory Farm, and many others who are selling everything from honey to produce. A full list of vendors who appear at the Rockmart Farmers Market can be found by visiting http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/vendor-list-blog.
Patrons can still take advantage of the Georgia Fresh for Less Program through Wholesome Wave by doubling food stamps up to $50 at the market. This means customers can get more food at half the cost, and it goes along way in helping local farmers.
While the market has taken a hiatus from cooking classes in recent months, Market Director Melinda King expressed interest in recruiting a volunteer to host future courses. Those interested in teaching local youth the ins and outs of cooking healthy dishes can speak with King at the market or by contacting her through the website.
Regular produce vendors are also still being recruited year-round. There is a small fee to participate, but those looking to make some extra money off their food are welcome to apply.
Updates to the market can also be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarket/.