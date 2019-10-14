Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is hosting their annual Gala and Designer Chair auction in the weeks to come.
Mark the calendar now for Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 7 p.m. as the the Arts Center Gallery, 300 N. Piedmont Ave. Bldg. 300, hosts an evening offering fun and fundraising for the arts.
Guests will enjoy an evening of music, hors d’oeuvres catered by Denise Bell, and wine bar sponsored by Newby Farm and Vineyard, Rome.
The highlight of the evening will be the Designer Chair auction, led by Bob Culver, featuring donations by local artist and businesses.
Proceeds from the auction support Rockmart Cultural Arts Center’s many programs including the Rockmart High School Fine Arts Scholarship, Children’s Summer Art, Pottery and Theatre Camps, Gallery and Theatre events and programs.
The annual Gala and Designer Chair auction is open to the general public and art enthusiasts, RCAC patrons, and members of the community are invited.
There is no admission and dress is business casual. All are welcome to attend to Support the ARTS in RockmART!
For more information contact Peggy Cline, RCAC Director by email at rcac@rockmart-ga.gov or call 770-684-2707, Wednesday thru Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.