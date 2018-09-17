Rockmart’s Homecoming week is over and a 2018 Homecoming Queen has been crowned.
Senior Anna Snider was escorted onto the field by her two brothers, Andrew Snider and Daniel Snider, and her mom Lisa Snider, where 2017 Homecoming Queen Megan Sims took the honor of giving Snider the crown.
Snider has been an active member of the high school’s band for four years and is an honor Thespian, President of Thespian Troupe 1024 this year. She is also a part of student council, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, and is Senior class secretary. After high school, she plans to attend Reinhardt University or the University of Tennessee to major in musical theatre and pursue a career as an actress, singer or director.
When asked about most influential person in her life, Snider replied, “Mr. David Snipes. He left a legacy with the entire band that will be carried on throughout the season.” Snider said her favorite memories of high school “will always be the feeling after performing, whether it be band or theatre.”
“It is an honor to represent Rockmart High School and I owe everything to my mom, my brothers, and my band and theatre family,” Snider said.
This year’s homecoming court included representatives from each grade level. Seniors were Anna Snider, Cambree Stanley, D’Niya Wilson, Jennifer Crawford, Logan Patterson, and Mallorie Dover. Juniors were Valerie Williams and Carlee Graham,
sophomores Cameel Owens and Shayla Stephens, and freshmen Landyn Wigley and Takiyah Cummings.
The boys on this year’s senior court were Chandler Cooper, Jesse Taff, Kohl White, Sam Depew, Zabrion Whatley, and Zoryan Hendricks. Juniors were Baye Blackwell and Juke Boozer, sophomores Allan Murrieta and Dalton Sprayberry, and freshmen Cooper Yanzetich and Omarion Garrett.
The Jackets celebrated homecoming last week with their annual parade through Rockmart on Monday, and spirit days all through the week that culminated in last Friday’s game and homecoming court presentation during halftime. Rockmart won the game 62-13. See more in the sports pages about how the Jackets played.