With the results of the November election finalized and 2020 finally here, Mayor Sherman Ross and Council Members Marty Robinson and Mike Bradley have officially started their terms with the City of Rockmart.
The men were sworn in during the latest Rockmart Council meeting that served as both the first meeting of the year and the first meeting where Ross and the other electees had official sway in the passing, tabling, or denial of items.
While the mayor doesn’t personally vote, he is to preside over the meetings while the council members determine the fate of any agenda items brought before them. The Rockmart Council was operating with one fewer member since Ross was obligated to leave his council seat while campaigning for mayor, but the inclusion of Robinson and Bradley means any items brought to the table will see review from all 5 council members should they be present.
The council having new members also means new perspectives and goals are being brought to each council meeting. Ross, who replaced Mayor Stephen Miller, has long been focused on issues such as homelessness, housing, and blight.
Serving on the council for the greater part of a decade means Ross contributed to the passing of many of the ordinance changes and updates the city has seen in the past years, but he also frequently hosts Rethink Rockmart meetings where community members gather to discuss solutions to those same housing problems.
The group played an important role in the hiring of Rockmart Code Enforcement Officer Bryan Richardson, and the new Urban Camping Ordinance saw discussion in a Rethink Rockmart meeting before later being approved by the council.
Robinson, serving in the Ward 2 position once occupied by James Payne, is the Redmond EMS Service Director and Polk County’s Deputy Coroner. He mentions wanting to keep Rockmart a solid place to live for future generations, and his knowledge will help the council in items involving public safety and first responders.
Bradley, filling in Ross’s Ward 4 seat, has long been invested in Rockmart’s government. He once ran for mayor in 2011, and he mentioned wanting to work with the mayor on issues such as historic preservation and helping the city grow without being swallowed by the Metro Atlanta area.
Returning council members include Lucille Harris, Rick Stone, and Joe Henderson. Jeff Ellis continues to serve as Rockmart City Manager and Pam Herring continues to offer her services as Rockmart City Clerk.
Council meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. at Rockmart City Hall. More information about the city, the city council, and city events can be found by visiting https://www.rockmart-ga.gov/.