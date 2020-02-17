Rockmart is operating smoothly, and with no new or old business to tackle in their latest meeting, the city council had plenty of time to recognize local boy scouts who went above and beyond with their Eagle Scout projects.
The scouts – Trace Barker, Donovan Scoggins, Brody Brown, and Zane Barker – have been recognized at a previous city council meeting, but Mayor Sherman Ross wanted to offer the boys personalized letters to thank them for their work.
The rank of Eagle Scout is earned by someone who has been a Life Scout for at least six months, has earned at least 21 merit badges, has demonstrated superb Scout Spirit, and has shown strong leadership skills.
A prominent way of demonstrating those attributes is through Eagle Scout projects. These sometimes include building playground structures for local children or creating a dog park, but the four scouts each came up with their own unique projects such as renovating a church, fixing up a food pantry, improving parking areas, and more.
Younger boy and girl scouts were also recognized at the meeting, and it probably won’t be long until they take on their own Eagle Scout projects.
Outside of the scouts, the council reappointed Lillie Dyar for an additional five-year term to the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, offered reports, and held an executive session before adjourning.