The Rockmart Council is now taking time out of their monthly meetings to honor some of their longest-serving employees, and for those selected during the August 13 meeting, it meant plaques and plenty of applause.
Brent Edwards was awarded for serving 15 years, Jason Fenley was awarded for serving 10 years, Lee Fortune was awarded for serving 5 years, Jackie Green was awarded for serving 15 years, Eddie Mitchell was awarded for serving 5 years, James Richardson was awarded for serving 5 years, Anginene Tolbert was awarded for serving 15 years, and Andrew Williams was awarded for serving 5 years.
It’s a move that Mayor Stephen Miller hopes will help demonstrate appreciation for those who work to make Rockmart a better place each day. More information about the city, city employees, and the city council can be found by visiting https://www.rockmart-ga.gov/.