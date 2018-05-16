True Believers Full Gospel Baptist Church may be coming to Rockmart after the city council recently agreed to advertise a conditional use request for the building. Should there be no opposition, the church and its members will be free to host services and other events.
With a canceled delegation, deciding whether or not to advertise the conditional use request was the group’s sole business for the night, but the council members offered reports and updates about town happenings.
“I’d like to second the city manager on Georgia Cities Week and the walk,” council member Sherman Ross said during the May 8 meeting. “Thanks to Polk Medical Center for sponsoring it. A lot of citizens came out, and a lot of kids left with bicycles so hopefully, those get put to good use. Rethink Rockmart will have one of its cleanup days- we’re again partnering with the Methodist Church youth in June.”
“I hope all of you noticed Atlanta’s Fox 5 had recognized our tennis team for their heroic actions,” Mayor Steven Miller said. “We had hoped to have them here tonight, but they’re at the school board being honored. They witnessed a wreck and the rescued gentleman was trapped under a car- they helped get it off of him. It speaks well of our athletes and the chaperones that were with them.”
Miller also offered some updates on town happenings.
“The Rockmart band car show is this weekend at the high school, and we’ve got a tournament over at the sports complex,” Miller said. “We’ve received invitations to attend the stakeholders meeting for the Rockmart Farmers Market. I would encourage you all to attend if at all possible. I have done so in the past, and it continues to be a very vital market.”
The Rockmart council meets on the second Tuesday of each month at city hall beginning at 7 p.m.