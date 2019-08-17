While the Rockmart Council’s latest meeting was mostly housekeeping, the group found time to showcase an award few other cities get the chance to — a plaque from the Street Grace organization.
Rockmart recently participated in the group’s anti-human trafficking course, and in completing it, the city is officially the first in Northwest Georgia to become a ‘Demand an End’ certified city.
Street Grace, a faith-based organization that works with various communities and businesses to help recognize the warning signs of human trafficking and protect minors, was in Rockmart on August 2 to work with officials such as bus drivers, city employees, and law enforcement.
“I didn’t realize that we have such a problem in Georgia with sex-trafficking- especially juvenile sex-trafficking,” council member Rick Stone said. “They had verified, I think, that its 145 out of 159 Georgia counties where this is happening. We’re going to do our part to stop that.”
Outside of Street Grace, the August 13 meeting was standard administration business. The group approved FY 2019 budget adjustments, agreed to advertise the city’s 5-year tax history, and City Manager Jeff Ellis offered a few updates on the Gates Drive drainage situation.
The only new business for the night, although tabled due to limited information, was a proposal to place televisions in local areas and air ads in town. The city was approached with the offer, and if approved later, the televisions would be provided to Rockmart and ads from local businesses would be sold and played.
The idea is that those coming into town from areas such as the Silver Comet trail would be able to find out about local shops, and citizens could find out about deals and new items just by going about their day.
Since the item is new and there were no delegates present to answer questions about the contract during the meeting, the council agreed to table the item at Mayor Stephen Miller’s suggestion.
Those interested in the future affairs of the city council can city hall on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. More information about the city council can be found by visiting https://www.rockmart-ga.gov/29/City-Council.