Kristi Tevepaugh is officially a member of the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority's Resident Advisory Board where she will serve a one year term.
The appointment was unanimously approved during the Rockmart Council's April meeting, though there was no old or new business to accompany the item.
The council did work through various administrative items such as a tentative approval for the capital budget and approval for city clerk Pam Herring to begin the Fifa process on the city's 2018 taxes.
The items were mostly routine and saw little discussion, but the group did move into a rare executive session afterward.
Also approved were two agreements to advertise conditional use requests for Focal Home Care and North Church. The requests will be advertised to the public before a formal vote on the items can take place at earliest during the May council session.
The city also got to announce some good news about the arrival of a new piece of equipment. Rockmart's new rescue vehicle which was purchased with the aid of the county was delivered and put on display outside of city hall for the April 9 meeting.
The council members did offer reports before their executive session, and City Manager Jeff Ellis commended Director of Community Development Stacey Smith for her handling of the Jon Stewart film being shot in town.
“The Jon Stewart movie is taking up quite a bit of Ms. Smith's time,” Ellis said. “I want to commend her. This is a rare opportunity for our community to have someone come in and film a movie in Rockmart... She's done a great job coordinating with these folks, and they're very appreciative of our efforts.”
Council member Sherman Ross made sure to remind the council of the April 20 neighborhood clean-up day where Rethink Rockmart members and volunteers alike will take to the streets to collect litter and beautify various parts of the city.
“Rethink Rockmart is sponsoring a neighborhood clean-up day Saturday, April 20,” Ross said. “We put signs out on Thursday encouraging people to do a little extra on their yard work.”
Those interested in helping out can sign up at the city complex on Rockmart's College Street the morning of. The Rockmart Council meets on the second Tuesday of each month at city hall beginning at 7 p.m.