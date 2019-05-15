Rockmart's Community Chorus is set to perform this weekend in two concerts planned for Second Baptist Church on Piedmont Avenue.
Tickets are $6 for the shows, one set for Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m. and the other on Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m. They are available through Community Chorus members, the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center gallery or at the City of Rockmart now.
The theme of the spring concert this year is "He Keeps Me Singing."
Those interested in tickets can call the RCAC at 770-684-2707, or contact rcac@rockmart-ga.gov. Visit the RCAC's Facebook as well.