The community is invited to give blood in memory of Martha McDurmon, long-time blood drive program leader, at a special American Red Cross blood drive held in her name Tuesday, January 14 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Rockmart Community First Baptist Church, 311 E. Elm St., in Rockmart.
Presenting donors will receive free Bar-B-Que, sponsored by the Masonic Lodge, and a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Martha lived every single day of her life loving Christ and showing her love to all. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend to everyone. Martha never met a stranger and always had time to listen to anyone in need.
For over ten years, she was involved with the Red Cross and she worked hard to ensure that every 56 days people showed up to donate lifesaving blood at the Rockmart community blood drives.
“Martha had a servant’s heart and was passionate about the Red Cross. She worked tirelessly to make each drive a success,” said Angela Truelove, account manager for the Red Cross Georgia Blood Services Region. “We appreciate blood drive volunteers and program leaders in Rockmart for bringing awareness to the community about the opportunity to roll up a sleeve and make a difference in the lives of others. There is no better way to celebrate Martha’s life than by encouraging others to donate blood, which ensures patients have the blood products they need during the upcoming critical winter months."
Every two seconds in the United States blood is needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,600 hospitals nationwide, including 90 hospitals in the Georgia Region.
How to donate blood
For more information and to make an appointment to donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information with sponsor code: MARTHA. Donors of all blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.