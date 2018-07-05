The Jackets’ state athletic standing continues to rise towards the top with their placing for The Regions Bank Director’s Cup.
Since the award was first handed out in 1999, the Regions Bank Director’s Cup has been given each year to the top high school athletic program in each classification.
Schools earn points based on their performances in the state playoffs and competitions. Each school’s eight highest-scoring GHSA sports for each gender are counted in the standings.
The state champion for each sport receives 100 points towards their school’s ranking for the Director’s Cup. The second place team for each sport receives 90 points, and so on.
In 2015, Rockmart placed 32nd in the running for the Director’s Cup. In 2016, the school’s programs followed up with a 24th placing on the list. In 2017, they jumped to 8th place. This year, Rockmart placed third in Class AA with 876 points.
The past year’s success in athletics set an all-time school record.
“For Rockmart to rise from thirty-second to third in just four years, we’ve come a long way,” Barry Williams, the Rockmart High School Athletic Director said.
Elbert County High School received the Director’s Cup for Class AA, but Rockmart was only 58 points from placing first.
“All year long we have battled back and forth with other teams for the Director’s Cup, but the final battle came down to the last golf tournament of the year” Williams said. “It was that close,” He added.
Rockmart was named the Region Winner for the Director’s Cup and received a plaque for being the top boys, girls, and overall team in the 7-AA region for the 2017-18 season.
“Our teams are very competitive,” Williams said.
This past season, the girl’s cross country team finished third in the state race, and Williams believes they have a good chance of winning a state title this upcoming fall, which will greatly contribute to Rockmart’s standings for the 2019 Director’s Cup. Big finishes in other team sports like the Jackets football program making a deep run into the playoffs and winning region, or the success of the Lady Jackets basketball program, will help as well.
“I want to keep striving to be successful in our athletic programs and continue to produce good, solid athletes and students,” Williams said. “I’m excited about the 2018-19 season.”