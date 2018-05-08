The Rockmart City Council will be gathering for their May meeting this evening starting at 7 p.m., and there's only a few items for them to cover on their agenda.
Only a single delegation is set to speak, with Casey Newberry of Jones Avenue making a request for use of the Nathan Dean Sports Complex new ball field for practice during pre-season baseball and softball.
Additionally, the council is set to vote on a conditional use request for True Believers Full Gospel Baptist Church on West Elm Street, and hear reports on finances, departments, City Manager Jeff Ellis, Mayor Steve Miller, and council members.
Check back for more information on how the meeting went and decisions made.