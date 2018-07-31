One city council has already given a nod of approval, and now a second looks to consider a plan to put the 2020 Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax extension on the ballot in November.
The Rockmart City Council is gathering for only that purpose in a special called session on Thursday, Aug. 2. They'll meet at 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at city hall at 136 N. Piedmont Ave.
The only business on their agenda is consideration of the intergovernmental agreement between Rockmart, the other cities and the county for approving their going ahead with the SPLOST extension past 2020, which would continue the fund for another six years if voters approve it.
Aragon city council members already approved the intergovernmental agreement back in their July meting. The agreement establishes the amount being sought, plus the percentage of funds going to each municipality and what categories of spending they plan to undertake. More specific details about projects are yet to be announced.
Voters will still have to determine whether they'll choose to continue the fund through 2026 if the ballot measure is approved for the November ballot. Local governments could come back a second time to ask for an extension during 2019 municipal elections.
Check back for more on the Rockmart City Council meeting in the Aug. 8 edition of the Standard Journal, or Friday afternoon online.