The Rockmart City Council has a few items to cover in their upcoming meeting on Tuesday night as they gather for the monthly session.
A pair of delegates will kick things off as Blair Elrod for the Polk County Chamber of Commerce comes to discuss the Chick-fil-A Lunch and Learn series coming up, and Velvet Clay of a Depot Street address seeks to address the council on the tethering ordinance.
Public hearings are also on the agenda for Miller and Sons Funeral Home over a plan to add a crematorium to their Elm Street location, and for Numinous Ink in a Sycamore Grove Court location to open up a tattoo studio body art facility.
They'll also hear financial reports, look to approve the two requests, and also 2017 Tax Fi Fa requests being put forward for a council vote by the City Clerk.
Reports from the Mayor, City Manager Jeff Ellis, council members and department heads are also on the agenda.
The meeting will begin Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at city hall, located at 316 N. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart.