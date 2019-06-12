The Rockmart City Council is planning to gather at City Hall to reconsider an issue tabled during their monthly Tuesday session for June.
City Clerk Pam Herring reported the council will gather at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 in the Council Chambers at 316 Piedmont Ave., Rockmart to bring back up a vote for a conditional use request from the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority's property at the old Euharlee School building.
The meeting is open to the public.
Check back for additional coverage following the Thursday session online here at Polkstandardjournal.com.