The Rockmart City Council is back in business for the month of June, and will look to approve budget numbers at their meeting on Tuesday night.
Council members have a packed agenda for the June 12 meeting set to start at 7 p.m. in the city hall council meeting room located at 316 N. Piedmont Ave.
Approval of the FY 2019 operating and capital improvement budgets are among the items the council is set to vote on, looking at nearly $6.7 million in revenue and expenditures for the coming fiscal year, with additional $5.1 million in revenue from the Water and Sewer fund, with about that much used up for the year in a variety of ways with the expenditures expected via fund transfers, administrative costs, water and wastewater costs, along with some funds spent on community development and the Rockmart Development Authority.
Council members are also seeking to execute a capital lease via the Georgia Municipal Association for a direct installment, a resolution on costs for acquiring equipment in the capital budget for the coming fiscal year, and a retirement of a debt incurred in 2007, when the city instituted a water meter replacement program and facility updates.
They’ll also be approving final amendments to the FY 2018 budget, and changes to the personnel policy.
Council members will also be voting on a conditional use request from True Believers Full Gospel Baptist Church, and the revised agreement between the DAPC and the cities and county for economic development and incentives offered to industries who are seeking to move to Polk County.
A final item on the agenda before comments includes a request from the Slate City Shrine Club to waive fees for the use of the Nathan Dean Community Center for a raffle they’ll be holding as a fundraiser.
