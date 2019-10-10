The Rockmart Council once again took time out of their monthly meeting to honor some of their longest-serving employees, and for those selected during the October 8 meeting, it meant plaques and plenty of applause.
The fire department's Tim Allen was recognized for serving 5 years, the recreation department's Jeff Holstein was recognized for 5 years, and the recreation department's Jerry Dabbs was recognized for serving 15 years.
The monthly service awards are a move made by Mayor Stephen Miller and the council in hopes of demonstrating appreciation for those who work to make Rockmart a better place each day. More information about the city, city employees, and the city council can be found by visiting https://www.rockmart-ga.gov/.