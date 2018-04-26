Wet weather is forcing Rockmart officials to push back their plans for a concert and free cookout for the community that was planned for this evening.
Officials said instead they plan to have Isaac Streetman the Southern Boys play on Friday evening ahead of the scheduled Movie Night at Hilburn Field instead.
The show will start at 6:30 p.m. in Rockmart ahead, and will still feature free hot dogs and drinks for the community before the free screening of Disney's "Coco" takes place.
Free popcorn will be served during the movie for the community as well, and there's no cost to participate in either event.
It is part of Rockmart's celebrations planned for Georgia Cities Week. On Tuesday, the city partnered with Polk Medical Center for an evening Health Walk.