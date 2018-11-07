Santa is coming to town, and with the annual Rockmart Christmas Parade officially scheduled for December 7 at 6 p.m., locals are invited to see St. Nick, the parade's numerous floats, and the various other participants from the comfort of the city's downtown area. In the event of rain, the parade will be held on Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. instead.
This year's theme- “O Holy Night”- is being shared with the annual Rockmart Community Chorus Concert and Susan Waters' gallery exhibit. The concert is slated for Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. at Rockmart's theatre; the gallery exhibit is slated for November 7 through Dec. 22 at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center.
The parade's route is the same as last year. Beginning at Hilburn Field parking lot, 815 College St., the parade will continue straight onto College Street before taking a left onto N. Piedmont Avenue. Afterward, the parade will make a right onto E. Elm Street, and a left turn will take the parade onto S. Marble. Floats and large trucks will reach Maple Street and promptly be directed to turn left onto Slate Street.
Citizens struggling to pick a viewing spot are encouraged to watch the parade from the city's historic downtown area. Alongside a great view of the action, shops will be open late for citizen's dining and shopping pleasures, and those camping out downtown will have front row seats to the lighting of the Rockmart Christmas tree.
“Immediately following the parade, the Rockmart Fire Department will stop with Santa Claus at the Rockmart History Museum to light the Rockmart Christmas Tree and meet with kids of all ages,” RCAC Director Peggy Cline shared. “The Rockmart Community Chorus will be singing carols at the tree lighting, too.”
Instead of watching, locals may be interested in participating. The parade is still accepting floats, and those interested can visit www.rockmart-ga.gov to apply until Nov. 30. Like with any parade, there are rules, and accepted participants are encouraged to follow the theme with lights and decorations.
Those who get accepted into the parade have an opportunity to win big with a first place prize of $500, a runner-up prize of $300, and a third place prize of $150. The award will be given out in two different categories including a church category and a school/club/non-profit category. Commercial businesses are invited to participate, but those who do are not eligible for an award.
As always, the parade is free, but there will be opportunities to spend some money.
“Come to the parade, check out the stores in downtown Rockmart, and enjoy the Christmas comedy, “Christmas Belles” afterward at The Rockmart Theatre at 7:30 pm,” Cline shared. “Tickets for the play are $10 at the door.”