Riverwalk Festival along the Euharlee starts with 5K at 8 a.m.
With both leaves and temperatures dropping, Rockmart is once again celebrating the season with their annual Riverwalk Festival on the Euharlee.
Several vendors will be on hand plus there’s a car show, live music, food, a 5k run, and even a street magician will serve as entertainment for the Saturday, October 20 event, and those interested can stop by for free at any point from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.
The Slate City Shrine Club Car Show will begin displaying their various classic, vintage cars at 9 a.m., and the Rotary Club's 5k run is set to begin a little earlier at 8 a.m.
While patrons will need to pay to run or walk, funds gathered from the event will be contributed towards scholarships for Rockmart and Cedartown High School Seniors.
The course for the race is usually set out of the Silver Comet trail from the trailhead, and water and snacks will be provided by the Rotary Club. More information about the club can be found at https://sites.google.com/site/rockmartpolkcountyrotary/.
In classic Polk fashion, vendors will be selling everything from arts and crafts to food.
Customers may be interested in burgers, hot dogs, seasonal wreaths, bracelets, home décor, shirts, furniture, peanut brittle, and much more. Those interested in setting up a booth with their own items can call organizer Jeff Holstein at 770-684-2706 for more information.
The sounds of country, gospel, folk, and rock will once again fill the park as local bands come out to play popular tunes from the genres, and different artists will be playing throughout the day to ensure a fresh rotation of music.
Also during the day, the Rockmart Homeless Initiative will hold an open house around the corner at their South Marble Street location, and much more will be happening during the day around Rockmart.
Those who miss the Riverwalk event can still find Halloween and fall-themed in Rockmart events such as the Oct. 31 Festival of Treats.