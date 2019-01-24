“Thank you, thank you very much” was heard more than once at the Rockmart Cultural Art Center during the recent 'King of Rock Tribute Concert' that worked to honor and emulate the work of Elvis Presley.
Impersonator Steven “Elvis” Petty headlined the event by performing numerous famous songs, interacting with the audience, and adding his own twists to some of Presley's iconic dance moves.
Guests were treated to hits such as 'Heartbreak Hotel,' 'Devil in Disguise,' 'His Latest Flame,' 'Peace in the Valley,' and many more songs while Petty offered insight and background information to the singer and the tracks during the January 12 concert.
It wasn't just Rockmart celebrating the legacy of Elvis, however.
Presley's Jan. 8 birthday is being observed all over the world-- including in Memphis, Tenn., where Presley called home at Graceland. These days his former mansion is a tourist attraction, and patrons were invited for four days of events including cocktail parties, overnight stays in the mansion, private dinners, movie screenings, and much more.
While the King isn't around to celebrate his 85th birthday, his death on Aug. 16, 1977, was not the end of his legacy.
A career of three Grammy awards, 31 feature film roles, over 1,000 concert performances, 18 number 1 hits in the United States, and many more achievements cement the singer as one of the most iconic individuals of the 20th century.
Handing out scarves, stepping off stage to interact with the audience, and taking pictures with guests were a few ways Petty worked to revive the magic of Elvis for those who weren't around to see him.
Between his post-show interactions, Petty had time to offer a quick statement.
“My buddy got me started doing this and I do it because everyone knows Elvis and they have a good time when they come out and listen to us,” Petty said. “That makes me happy.”