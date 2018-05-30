One of the Rockmart High School seniors' last days as students was spent at honors night where the numerous accomplishments of the class were given a spotlight.
Scholarships were abundant, but the students also took home certificates for outstanding academics, attendance, athletics, and more.
Approximately 42 scholarships totaling thousands of dollars were given out from colleges, businesses, and various other entities such as Jacksonville State University, the National Honors Society, the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center, Coca-Cola, the Exchange Club, Soli's restaurant, and many more. There were also more heart-felt scholarships such as the Corey Godfrey Memorial Scholarship, the Kristen Hearne Memorial Scholarship, the Collier Bradley Gray Scholarship, and the Brandon Morris Scholarship that were given out to honor the spirit of exceptional Polk citizens that have passed away.
“Senior Honors Night at Rockmart High School represents four years of hard work and dedication from these students,” counselor Charlene Davenport said. “It is special to them because they are recognized for all the effort that they've put in preparing for their future.”
The final recognition for the evening was earned by the class of 2018's Salutatorian and Valedictorian Kelsea Elrod and Taylor Mcvey respectively.
The women finished the year with the highest two cumulative grade point averages across all four years of their high school career. Mcvey- who took every honor and AP class offered to her- also earned the title as STAR student by achieving the highest SAT score. Not only will the duo provide speeches during graduation, they received complimentary MacBook laptops from the school.
The teachers who helped the students reach their goal weren't forgotten, and a moment of silence was taken for the late David Snipes who taught many students from the class of 2018 during his three year tenor as the school's band director.
Various other earners included Evan Nettles who was the sole receiver of the perfect attendance award, Ridge Blackwell who earned a football scholarship to Lagrange College, Christian Schneider who was one of many recipients of the all A's award, Abby Godfrey who received a scholarship to Shorter University, and many more.
Now decorated with chords, scholarships, and certificates, the class of 2018 has no reason not to walk the field with confidence.