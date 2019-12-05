Get ready for Santa's visit to downtown Rockmart as the annual Chistmas Parade comes down South Marble Street and ends in front of the Christmas tree at the Rockmart History Museum.
Rockmart’s annual Christmas Parade is taking place starting tonight at 6 p.m. at City Hall on N. Piedmont Avenue and make its way downtown to the square to celebrate the holiday season.
The lighting of the Christmas tree is set to follow the tail end of the parade, which features Jolly Ol' Saint Nick along for the ride.
Participants in this year's parade have a chance at prize money for their entries.
A first place prize of $500, a runner-up prize of $300, and a third place prize of $150 are all in place this year. The award will be given out in two different categories including a church category and a school/club/non-profit category. Commercial businesses are invited to participate, but those who do are not eligible for an award.
Should it get stormy, a rain date is still in place for Saturday, December 7 at 4 p.m.
Citizens are encouraged to watch the parade from the city’s historic downtown area. Alongside a great view of the action, shops will be open late for citizen’s dining and shopping pleasures, and those camping out downtown will have front row seats to the lighting of the Rockmart Christmas tree.
The parade’s route is the same as last year. Beginning at Hilburn Field parking lot, 815 College St., the parade will continue straight onto College Street before taking a left onto N. Piedmont Avenue.
Afterward, the parade will make a right onto E. Elm Street, and a left turn will take the parade onto S. Marble. Floats and large trucks will reach Maple Street and promptly be directed to turn left onto Slate Street.
Don't forget this weekend's Unwrap the Joy of Christmas event as well. Check back for details on that event on Friday morning.