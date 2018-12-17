The Georgia High School Athletic Association has changed their minds about a two-game suspension for the Cedartown and Rockmart boys basketball team after their match-up on Saturday night ended in a fight that forced officials to clear the gym.
According to Superintendent Laurie Atkins, the Polk School District received word this morning of the change made by the GHSA. She said both teams will be allowed to continue on with what was planned for their schedule, but will lose players for two games in the process.
She reported that Rockmart will lose three players involved in the altercation who came off the bench, and one from Cedartown.
"The GHSA determined that (the fight) did not warrant team suspensions," Atkins reported by text message this morning.
Rockmart will now get to play against Villa Rica and in the first game of their Holiday tournament, while Cedartown is set to play later this week in Rockmart's upcoming tournament as well, along with their opening region game against Cartersville.
Check back for any additional information as it becomes available.