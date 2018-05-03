The Rockmart boys tennis team were riding high on their Elite Eight win on the way home Tuesday afternoon, relaxing in the bus when the group saw something unexpected happen right in front of them.
Five of the players along with parents were riding in a caravan when the driver and two passengers in a truck had passed by the group driving from Early County to Rockmart. They’d passed the truck driving in erratic fashion many miles before on Highway 27, but it had caught back up to the group in the Fort Benning area. That’s when Sondi Vest, a parent on the team, said the team saw a wreck happen before their eyes.
She said the driver must have lost control, because the truck went into the median and then overcorrected and went toward the shoulder, then after crossing over two lanes again flipped and went rolling off the side of the road. Two people were ejected from the truck, another remained inside.
“One of the men pinned up under the truck, and he was screaming because the exhaust was burning him,” Vest said.
With the help of two team dads, five of the players lifted the truck off of the injured man while an off-duty firefighter from Tallahassee pulled him free from under the wreckage. Vest said that two of the victims in the wreck were airlifted out by U.S Army helicopters since the wreck happened within the Fort Benning limits.
“They felt it was god putting them into a position to help those people,” Vest said.
Head coach Barry Owen said it was just another example of how stellar his players are as young men, and they represent the best example of a Rockmart Yellow Jacket.
“I am not surprised by the fact that these boys, without hesitation, left their vehicles and ran to help these people,” Owen said by e-mail. “They are all high character kids that are always willing to help in any situation.”
He said that “There have been numerous occasions where I have had opposing coaches and parents make it a point to tell me, or them, that they admire the way they handle themselves on and off the court. They are a pleasure to coach and I am proud of how they came to the rescue of these men.”
Rockmart’s tennis players wrapped up their latest playoff win with an unexpected finish over Early County.
Owen said that Bennett Vest won his match in the third singles spot in two straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. The team also took both doubles matches over the Bobcats, with the pair of first and second double teams falling their first sets.
In dramatic fashion, the Jackets battled back. Hunter England and Elijah Malone won the second set in close set winning in a tiebreak 7-6. Dillon Mahan and Gavin Tan also won the second set in a close battle 7-6. Both pairs then finished off their third sets to gain wins over Early County and advance.
First and second singles players went down fighting, as first line Timothy Malone went down 4-6 and, 3-6. Jackson Norris battled through three sets, falling in the first of his match 4-6, then coming back in the second set 7-6. He went down 6-1 in the third set.
“I am extremely proud of how our kids fought in a tough environment on the road against a strong team,” Owen said. “