After finishing as second in the region and ending last year’s season in the state playoffs, the Jackets tennis team has been hard at work to earn a higher title this year.
The boys tennis team is currently undefeated with a 16-0 (7-0 7-AA) record and is seeded 1st heading into the 7-AA region tournament early this week.
The Jackets faced Rome last Thursday for their last regular match of the season, which was pushed back so far due to the periods of rain throughout their season.
To begin the region tournament, Rockmart faced two teams yesterday at the Rome Tennis Center, one of which being Dade County, for the first two rounds. The final rounds will be held today at 10 a.m.
Although currently undefeated, the boys are still fighting to reach their ultimate goal of earning the region title.
“The boys have been working hard with winning Region as one of their goals,” head coach Barry Owen said.
“We’ve finished second the last two years but hope we can get the region championship these seniors have been looking for since they were freshmen,” Owen added.
Owen mentioned that Model is their top competition for the region tournament.