The Jackets took a 57-47 win over the Chattooga Indians last week before they hit the road again after press time to wrap up another busy one for the Jackets.
Rockmart hosted Chattooga at home last Friday for a 7-AA region game, ending with great results for the Jackets.
After the win on Jan. 11, Rockmart held a 7-7 overall season record and an 5-0 undefeated 7-AA region record. They stood in first place in the 7-AA region with Chattooga in second.
Senior Sam Depew led the Jackets offense by scoring a total of 15 points and going two for four at the free throw line.
Junior Juke Boozer followed behind Depew by putting up a total of 11 points on the scoreboard for the Jackets and going two for two with his free throws.
“We probably put in ten guys tonight that all did something valuable,” head coach Vic Calhoun said.
“Javian Whatley has been extremely valuable for us in the last few games,” Calhoun said. “He came in attacking the rim and taking open shots,” he added.
“Juke Boozer did a great job facilitating and getting everyone else involved,” Calhoun said.
“Chandler Cooper has also been huge these last few games. He’s been hitting big 3-pointers and making free throws,” Calhoun said.
“Overall, we’re just improving as a team,” Calhoun said. “Our team defense has been great, and it’s just getting better everyday,” he added.
The Jackets are now preparing for another week of game play.
Rockmart just travelled to Gordon Central on Saturday after press time looking for another win. They will host Dade County Tuesday after press time as well for those who get the edition on Wednesday.
Later this week, Rockmart will host Gordon Central on Friday and travel to Chattooga again on Saturday.
“Anybody in this region can beat anybody. So far, we’re undefeated, but when we go to another school, we have to expect a battle and play to the standard that we’ve set for ourselves,” Calhoun said.
The Jackets had earlier in the week won out over Coosa 63-55.