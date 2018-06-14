The new Rockmart Yellow Jackets basketball coach Vic Calhoun has not wasted time in preparing his team for the upcoming season.
As he served as an assistant coach at Villa Rica High School for the past 6 years, Calhoun hopes that the planned summer practices and games will allow the Rockmart team to become more comfortable with him as the new head coach.
Calhoun consulted with 13 surrounding schools to schedule 7 days of games for his team to participate in this June.
The Jackets will face Armuchee, Bremen, Cedartown, Central, Cherokee, Cornerstone Prep, North Cobb Christian, North Murray, Oak Mountain, Paulding County, South Paulding, Trion and Villa Rica.
The summer games are open to the public.
Rockmart played their first pair of games on Friday, June 8 at Rockmart High School against Villa Rica and North Cobb Christian.
In between, the team practice several days during the week in order to prepare for the tough competition.
Calhoun’s goal for the upcoming high school season is to advance to the Elite 8 round of state playoffs.
After ending their season in the Sweet 16 round for the past 3 years, Calhoun wants the team to “improve” upon the past years.
Calhoun states that Rockmart and Coosa are both in the top of the 7-AA region. He believes the summer preparation is necessary in order for Rockmart to earn the region title again.
“We want to come out on top of the region to make the goal of Elite 8,” Calhoun said.
Calhoun identified Juke Boozer, Sam Depew, Logan Burge, Ty Floyd and Tyler Rowland as his “top varsity players” for the upcoming season.