The Rockmart Yellow Jackets football team have been eager to hit the field again with the start of their spring training.
The team hopes to continue based off their successful accomplishments and advancements into the state playoff games last season. The Jackets made it all the way to the AA state championship game at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in December, but fell short against Heard County in a 27-6 loss.
For the past few week, the team members have focused on speed and agility work during after school practices, and even had to use the middle school field for several days due to the heavy rain’s impact on the high school practice field.
The spring training will not only end the school year, but also lead into the summer practices, which will begin during the last week of May after school is out on May 24.
Head Coach Biff Parson has positive things to say about the recent training sessions and overall outlook for the season.
“The kids are coach-able and there’s a lot of energy and excitement,” Parson says.
“I’m looking forward to leadership,” he adds. “We want to continue to carry the torch that we have for the past three years.”
Looking back on their recent successful season, Parson says “we had a taste of what it means and feels like to be in the state championship game.”
“We don’t want to taste it anymore; we want to go and earn it and win the state title,” he adds.
Parson also feels that the annual spring and summer training programs aid in preparation for the team’s scrimmage and regular season games.
“We are trying to evaluate these players throughout the whole spring and summer in order to make sure we are putting the people in the right places to make our team successful,” Parson says.
“The two scrimmages before the regular season games are a product of what we want to do before we get into the real season,” he adds.
The first scrimmage game for Rockmart will be held at home on August 9 at 7:30 p.m. against Bremen.