While most basketball teams are still taking a break from the courts, Pepperell and Rockmart got in some Region 7-AA action ahead of the rest of the pack, and doubled down against Armuchee in a big way on Friday as the first week of the year came to a close.
The Rockmart teams swept Pepperell at home on Jan. 3 as the Yellow Jackets topped the Dragons 74-47, and the Lady Jackets bested the Lady Dragons 45-23.
In the girls’ contest, Megan Little scored 19 points and drained four 3-pointers to help carry the Lady Jackets (4-5, 1-1), who outscored the Lady Dragons 21-9 in the first half.
Little also went 5 of 6 from the free throw line, while Keyarah Berry added 15 points for Rockmart.
In the boys’ game, the Yellow Jackets (3-6, 2-0) led 46-24 at halftime after storming out to a 22-10 lead after the opening quarter.
Sam DePew led Rockmart with 13 points, while going 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Juke Boozer followed with 11 points, and Logan Burge scored nine points, while going 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Chandler Cooper and Tyler Rowland each added eight points for Rockmart.
Following that up on the road, the boys put up an 80-39 win over Armuchee to keep on top of the Region 7-AA heap and remain undefeated, and move up to 4-6 overall. The Lady Jackets also won big last Friday night with a 64-27 win over the Lady Indians on the road.
It put the Rockmart girls at 2-1 in the region heading into press time, and 5-5 overall.
Both teams were on the road once again facing Christian Heritage on Saturday, which saw the boys fall 61-43 in the road trip, and the Lady Jackets won 66-56.
It finished the boys for the week at 4-7 overall, and the girls at 6-5 overall.
Rockmart will host their next three games starting Tuesday against Coosa, then Thursday to face off against Cedartown and Friday taking on Chattooga before a road trip this coming Saturday to Gordon Central.
They’ll get a brief break on the schedule after a Jan. 15 matchup hosting Dade County until they host Gordon Central then travel to Chattooga on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.