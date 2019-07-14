Youth taking part in the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center’s annual summer art camp got a chance to see some work during a tour of the gallery’s latest show of pottery now on display.
The campers taking part in the “In the Jungle”-themed art camp through the RCAC were given a chance on Friday, July 12 to stop in and see the gallery show firsthand and have the opportunity to learn about pottery techniques from local artists participating in the show and the camp.
RCAC’s latest show continues this month and through until August 30 after the tribute to Northwest Georgia clay artists began last week.
In celebration of the showing, the RCAC is hosting a reception on Sunday, July 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the gallery.
Those interested in more information can contact RCAC at 770-684-2707, or email rcac@rockmart-ga.gov