The Masonic Lodges of Rockmart and Aragon are teaming up once again in an effort to raise money for the community and have some fun with their annual golf tournament coming up soon.
Those who want to get teams together early can start getting their registration fees in for the tournament being held at Cherokee Country Club on June 12.
Masons are raising money at the 16th annual event to help several efforts during the year, including help for children, the elderly, widows and families with special needs. Among the events the fundraiser will benefit is the Aragon Children’s Day around the mill pond, and to provide Christmas dinner and gifts to local widows
Registration for the July tournament will start at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start to follow at 9 a.m. Organizers are keeping with a four-man scramble format.
Hole sponsorship are $100 each, and team fees are $400. Individuals can also sign up for $100.
First, second and third flights will be awards, along with prizes for closest to the pin, longest drive and more.
In the event of rain, the tournament will be re-scheduled to July 26.
Those who want to sign up or want more information can call Bobby Hitchcock at 678-492 6976, Harold McDurmon at 404-379-2136, Greg Caldwell at 770-617-7655, Larry Gore at 770-900-1118 or Del Rayburn at 404-936-0151.