Rockmart is looking to take a shot at gaining attention on the silver screen as well, and now have a film ordinance they can point to when blockbuster stars or smaller productions want to use the local area as a setting for their next hit.
City officials approved of a new film ordinance tailored much like what the City of Cedartown previously passed in 2018 after their experience with the filming of Season 3 of “Hap and Leonard” on Main Street.
Having learned some lessons about what to do and what not to do, Cedartown officials crafted language that would allow pedestrians who are filming for their own use or for non-profits to create films, while establishing fees for larger productions and requirements for permits to control what will and won’t be allowed on downtown streets.
Now Rockmart has put in place similar rules – including those permitting regular people to use their cell phones and cameras to film within reason – to ensure that if and a hoped for when Hollywood production companies seek to use places like South Marble Street to film, they’ve got regulations ready to go.
Rockmart City Council members passed the ordinance without any reservations, especially after council member Rick Stone said his concerns with specific items were cleared up before the meeting.
The need for regulations in place can make all the difference for rural cities like Rockmart and Cedartown when they seek to entice productions to come to town, and the economic benefits are great.
A growing list of films come from Atlanta and all across Georgia that provides billions in revenue and taxes for localities and the state. Locally those include “Jayne Mansfield’s Car,” the third season of “Hap and Leonard,” scenes for the pilot episode of the forthcoming HBO series “Watchmen” and many more.
The two cities are also joined by Aragon, who also passed a film ordinance in 2018 to allow for future use of city streets by productions should they choose the mill village for use.