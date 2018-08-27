3rd Annual Robbie Podskoc White Benefit concert coming Sept. 8
Get ready to rock it out at an upcoming concert to help a local organization that helps cancer patients get to and from appointments.
Georgia Cancer Support Polk County chapter is getting ready for their third annual Robbie Podskoc White Memorial Concert, coming up on Saturday, Sept. 8 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Rockmart Arts Center Theater.
The annual benefit is held in memory of White, and raises money for Georgia Cancer Support started many years ago in her honor.
Fans of Justin Brogdon and Benji Shanks, Shelter, the Redneck Romeos and the Pea Valley Flyers can get tickets for $10, which goes toward the organization. Performers donate their time to the event, according to GCS Polk County chapter member Judy Wiggins, one of the many helping put the event together.
The event will also feature a raffle ticket drawing for a week in a Panama City Beach condo.
With the money they raised during past benefits and from the upcoming event, GCS Polk County helps 16 patients get around by issuing them gas cards to get them to and from treatment without having to rely on other transportation and pay out of pocket for driving to treatment facilities and appointments outside of Polk County.
“We only assist patients who live in Polk County,” Wiggins said. “It is a joy for us to reach out to those patients personally and to pray for them in their cancer journey.”
The annual concert is GCS Polk County’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Anyone interested in helping the organization outside of buying a ticket and attending can contact GCS Polk County through their Facebook page, or by sending an e-mail to gcspolkco@gmail.com.