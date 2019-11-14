Helen Riley, owner of Rockin' Rooster & Happy Hen in Rockmart, wanted to do something special for those who have served and sacrificed in the armed forces this year.
So during Veterans Days, she put together special gifts for veterans who visited her shop on North Piedmont Avenue who stopped by in appreciation of their past efforts.
With some gifts remaining in the store still available, Riley has decided to extend the availability of those items to veterans through the rest of this weekend and into this coming Monday.
Riley said that a variety of hats, metal license plates and more with patriotic themes and featuring the 8 branches of the military will be given to those who served. There's a limited supply, but plenty to go around for those veterans who stop by Rockin' Rooster & Happy Hen.
She said her hopes are the gifts are just a small token of appreciation for their efforts.
"We want to thank all those who have served and shown the patriotic dedication to our country that we all enjoy through their efforts of defending our freedoms," Riley said. "We truly hope that people will come by and take part in taking home a small token of that appreciation."
Those who want to stop by can do so during holiday hours through the rest of this evening until 7 p.m., or on Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Monday again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the store's Facebook for more information.