Looking for a fun place to find all kinds of antiques, arts and crafts and much more? Rockin Rooster and Happy Hen Antiques, Collectibles and more hopes to be that place in Rockmart.
The store officially opened their doors on August 1, and celebrated a grand opening ceremony as owner Helen Riley gathered with friends, family and local officials gathered for a prayer before the red ribbon was cut.
The store, located at 401 N. Piedmont Avenue in Rockmart, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays.
Riley not only offers up rental spaces for local residents to have space to sell antiques and other goods, but she also has tea room corner for parties and special occasions.
Also, those who visit the store on the first Thursday of each month will see 10 percent of their purchase go toward volunteer groups and organizations in need.
Visit the store’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/rockinroosterhappyhen to find out more about special offers and more.